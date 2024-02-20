Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:51 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:51 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട്​ വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ കൈ​വ​ശം​വെ​ച്ച​തി​ന്​ ര​ണ്ട്​ വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. നാ​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ല​ഹ​രി​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റാ​ണ്​ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 85 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ല​ധി​കം ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsOman NewsforiegnersArrest
