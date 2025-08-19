Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 3:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 3:57 PM IST

    കടൽ വഴി ഒമാനിലേക്ക് അനധികൃതമായി കടക്കാൻ ശ്രമം; രണ്ട് വിദേശ പൗരന്മാർ പിടിയിൽ

    Symbolic Image
    സൂർ: കടൽ വഴി രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് അനധികൃതമായി കടക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച രണ്ട് വിദേശ പൗരന്മാരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സൂർ തീരത്തുനിന്ന് രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. തെക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡിലെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് പൊലീസാണ് ഇവരെ പിടിക്കൂടുന്നത്. ബോട്ടിലായിരുന്നു ഇരുവരും സഞ്ചരിച്ചിരുന്നത്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് ആർ‌.ഒ‌.പി അറിയിച്ചു.

