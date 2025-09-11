Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST
മസ്കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളം വഴി കഞ്ചാവ് കടത്ത്; രണ്ട് വനിതാ യാത്രികർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two female passengers arrested for smuggling cannabis through Muscat airport
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളം വഴി മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കടത്തിയ രണ്ട് വനിത യാത്രികരെ ഒമാന് കസ്റ്റംസ് വിഭാഗം അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇവരുടെ ബാഗുകളില് ഒളിപ്പിച്ച 13 കിലോഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവ് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. പ്രതികള് ഏഷ്യന് രാജ്യക്കാരാണ്. ഇവര്ക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികള് പൂർത്തിയായതായി അധികൃതര് അറിയിച്ചു.മസ്കത്ത്, സലാല അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങള് വഴി മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കടത്താന് ശ്രമിച്ച ഇന്ത്യക്കാരുള്പ്പടെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളില് പിടിയിലാരുന്നു.
