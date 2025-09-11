Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ട​ത്ത്; ര​ണ്ട് വ​നി​താ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ട​ത്ത്; ര​ണ്ട് വ​നി​താ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ട് വ​നി​ത യാ​ത്രി​ക​രെ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ ബാ​ഗു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച 13 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ്. ഇ​വ​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്, സ​ലാ​ല അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വ​ഴി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രു​ള്‍പ്പ​ടെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:smugglingGulf NewsOman Newsmuscat airportcannabisarrested
    News Summary - Two female passengers arrested for smuggling cannabis through Muscat airport
