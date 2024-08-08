Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    8 Aug 2024 7:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    8 Aug 2024 7:01 AM GMT

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    പിടിയിലായ പ്രതികൾ
    പിടിയിലായ പ്രതികൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. നാ​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ക​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഊ​ർ​ജി​ത പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ച്ച ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും പൊ​ലീ​സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Crime NewsOman NewsCannabis
    News Summary - Two expatriates arrested with cannabis
