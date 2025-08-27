Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 1:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 1:31 PM IST

    വീട് കൊള്ളയടിക്കൽ​; സുവൈഖിൽ രണ്ട് പ്രവാസികൾ പിടിയിൽ

    വീട് കൊള്ളയടിക്കൽ​; സുവൈഖിൽ രണ്ട് പ്രവാസികൾ പിടിയിൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ട് കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    സു​വൈ​ഖ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    വീ​ട്ടു​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​രു​ടെ അ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യത്തിലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മോ​ഷ​ണം. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsArrestTheft Case
