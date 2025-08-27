വീട് കൊള്ളയടിക്കൽ​; സുവൈഖിൽ രണ്ട് പ്രവാസികൾ പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Aug 2025 1:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Aug 2025 1:31 PM IST
വീട് കൊള്ളയടിക്കൽ; സുവൈഖിൽ രണ്ട് പ്രവാസികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - two expatriate arrest for theft
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ വീട് കൊള്ളയടിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ രണ്ട് പ്രവാസികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
സുവൈഖ് വിലായത്തിലെ വീട്ടിൽനിന്നാണ് ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജരായ പ്രതികൾ ആഭരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചത്. വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് ഇരുവരെയും പിടികൂടിയത്.
വീട്ടുടമസ്ഥരുടെ അസാന്നിധ്യത്തിലായിരുന്നു മോഷണം. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story