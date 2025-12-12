ഹൈമ മക്ഷനിൽ സലാല റോഡിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് കത്തി; രണ്ട് മരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST
ഹൈമ മക്ഷനിൽ സലാല റോഡിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് കത്തി; രണ്ട് മരണംtext_fields
News Summary - Two dead in Haima Makshan vehicle collision on Salalah Road
ഹൈമ: സലാലയിൽ നിന്ന് 400 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ ഹൈമക്കടുത്ത് മക്ഷനിൽ രണ്ട് വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് കത്തി. ഒരു ട്രക്കും ഒരു ഫോർ വീൽ വാഹനവുമാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്.
അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് പേർ മരിക്കുകയും ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായി ദൃക്സാക്ഷികൾ പറഞ്ഞു. മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ ഹൈമ ആശുപത്രിയിലാണുള്ളത്.
