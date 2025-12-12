Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST

    ഹൈമ മക്ഷനിൽ സലാല റോഡിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് കത്തി; രണ്ട് മരണം

    ഹൈമ മക്ഷനിൽ സലാല റോഡിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് കത്തി; രണ്ട് മരണം
    ഹൈമ: സലാലയിൽ നിന്ന് 400 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ ഹൈമക്കടുത്ത് മക്ഷനിൽ രണ്ട് വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് കത്തി. ഒരു ട്രക്കും ഒരു ഫോർ വീൽ വാഹനവുമാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്.

    അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് പേർ മരിക്കുകയും ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായി ദൃക്സാക്ഷികൾ പറഞ്ഞു. മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ ഹൈമ ആശുപത്രിയിലാണുള്ളത്.

    TAGS:Vehicle Accidenttwo DeadHaima car accidentHaima Hospital
    News Summary - Two dead in Haima Makshan vehicle collision on Salalah Road
