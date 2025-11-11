Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    11 Nov 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    11 Nov 2025 10:50 AM IST

    ക​സ​ബി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    ക​സ​ബി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര ചി​കി​ത്സ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ.മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ക​സ​ബി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യ​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഒ​രു പൗ​ര​നെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ രോ​ഗി​യെ ക​സ​ബ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലേ​ക്കും ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Two citizens were taken to hospital by helicopter in Kasab
