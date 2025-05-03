Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഖാ​ബൂ​റ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2025 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2025 11:13 AM IST

    ഖാ​ബൂ​റ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഖാ​ബൂ​റ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഖാ​ബൂ​റ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് ദാ​രു​ണ​സം​ഭ​വം അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി​യ​ത്. പ​ത്തും ഏ​ഴും വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സും പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി സ​മൂ​ഹം ദുഃ​ഖം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തെ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsbeachTwo children death
    News Summary - Two children drown at Khaboora Beach
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X