    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 6:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 6:53 AM GMT

    മുദൈബി ജർദയിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് കുട്ടികൾ മരിച്ചു

    House fire
    തീപി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​

    സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​യ്ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം മു​ദൈ​ബി​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ ജ​ർ​ദ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന വീ​ട്ടി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റു വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​യു​ട​നെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സ​നോം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ള​രെ പാ​ടു​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsHouse fireMudaibi Jarda
