മുദൈബി ജർദയിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് കുട്ടികൾ മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 25 Nov 2024 6:53 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Nov 2024 6:53 AM GMT
മുദൈബി ജർദയിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് കുട്ടികൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Two children died in house fire in Mudaibi Jarda
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് കുട്ടികൾ മരിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മുദൈബിയിലെ അൽ ജർദ ഏരിയയിൽ സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്ന വീട്ടിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണങ്ങളും മറ്റു വിശദാംശങ്ങളും അറിവായിട്ടില്ല. സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി (സി.ഡി.എ.എ) അംഗങ്ങളെത്തിയാണ് തീയണച്ചത്. അപകടം നടന്നയുടനെ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി അഗ്നിശമന സനോംഗങ്ങൾ വളരെ പാടുപ്പെട്ടാണ് തീ അണച്ചതെങ്കിലും കുട്ടികളുടെ ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
