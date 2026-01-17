Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 Jan 2026 12:54 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Jan 2026 12:54 PM IST
ബൗഷറിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Two Asian citizens arrested for drug possession in Bowsher
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: ബൗഷർ വിലായത്തിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുകൾ വിൽപനക്കായി കൈവശം വെച്ച കേസിൽ രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
പ്രതികളുടെ കൈവശം ഹാഷിഷ്, ഹെറോയിൻ, കഞ്ചാവ്, ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ മെത്ത്, മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഗുളികകൾ എന്നിവ കണ്ടെത്തിയതായി പൊലീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story