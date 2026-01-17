Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 12:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 12:54 PM IST

    ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് കേ​സി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബൗ​ഷ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​യി കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൈ​വ​ശം ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ്, ഹെ​റോ​യി​ൻ, ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്, ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Two Asian citizens arrested for drug possession in Bowsher
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X