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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2026 10:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2026 10:11 AM IST

    മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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    മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
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    മസ്കത്ത്: മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കൈവശം വെച്ചതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് രണ്ടുഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ സുവൈഖിൽ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ മെത്ത്, കഞ്ചാവ്, ഹഷീഷ്, മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഗുളികകൾ എന്നിവ കണ്ടെത്തി.

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    TAGS:DrugsgulfarrestedOman
    News Summary - Two arrested with drugs
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