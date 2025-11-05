Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Nov 2025 10:39 AM IST
5 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST
കപ്പലിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ തുർക്കി പൗരനെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Turkish citizen injured on ship rescued
മസ്കത്ത്: കപ്പലിൽ അപകടത്തെ തുടർന്ന് പരിക്കേറ്റ തുർക്കി പൗരനെ ഏവിയേഷൻ പൊലീസ് എയർ ആംബുലൻസിൽ ചികിത്സക്കെത്തിച്ചു.
കപ്പലിലെ ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ ജനറേറ്ററിന് തീപിടിച്ചായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ദേഹമാസകലം പൊള്ളലേറ്റ ഇയാളെ ആദ്യം ദുക്കം ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലാണെത്തിച്ചിരുന്നത്. പിന്നീട് എയർ ആംബുലൻസിൽതന്നെ കൗല ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
