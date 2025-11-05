Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 10:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST

    ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ തു​ർ​ക്കി പൗ​ര​നെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ തു​ർ​ക്കി പൗ​ര​നെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ തു​ർ​ക്കി പൗ​ര​നെ എ​യ​ർ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ തു​ർ​ക്കി പൗ​ര​നെ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് എ​യ​ർ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    ക​പ്പ​ലി​ലെ ഇ​ല​ക​്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ ജ​ന​റേ​റ്റ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ദേ​ഹ​മാ​സ​ക​ലം പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ ഇ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ദ്യം ദു​ക്കം ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലാ​ണെ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ട് എ​യ​ർ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ കൗ​ല ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:InjuredCitizenTurkishrescuedShips
