    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST

    ട്ര​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു; ഇ​സ്കി-​ബ​ർ​ക അ​ൽ​മൗ​ജ് റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ടു

    ഇ​സ്കി-​ബ​ർ​ക അ​ൽ​മൗ​ജ് റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ച​ര​ക്കു​മാ​യി പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ട്ര​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​സ്കി-​ബ​ർ​ക അ​ൽ മൗ​ജ് റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ത​ട​സ്സം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട ട്ര​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​രു​മ്പു​പൈ​പ്പു​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം റോ​ഡി​ൽ ചി​ത​റി​വീ​ണ​തോ​ടെ ഈ ​റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഈ ​ദി​ശ​യി​ലെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ഴി​തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

