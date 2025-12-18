Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST
ട്രക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞു; ഇസ്കി-ബർക അൽമൗജ് റൂട്ടിൽ ഗതാഗതം തിരിച്ചുവിട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - Truck overturns; traffic diverted on Iski-Barka Almouj route
മസ്കത്ത്: ചരക്കുമായി പോവുകയായിരുന്ന ട്രക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഇസ്കി-ബർക അൽ മൗജ് റൂട്ടിൽ ഗതാഗതതടസ്സം. അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട ട്രക്കിൽനിന്ന് ഇരുമ്പുപൈപ്പുകളടക്കം റോഡിൽ ചിതറിവീണതോടെ ഈ റോഡിൽ ഗതാഗതം പൂർണമായും തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു.
തുടർന്ന് പൊലീസ് ഈ ദിശയിലെ വാഹനങ്ങൾ വഴിതിരിച്ചുവിടുകയായിരുന്നു.
