Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 1:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 1:34 AM GMT

    ബ​ർ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    truck fire
    ബ​ർ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ബ​ർ​ക്ക വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യ​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ട്ര​ക്ക് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ക​ത്തി​യ നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsTruck Fire
    News Summary - Truck fire in Burka
