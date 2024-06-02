Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:28 AM GMT

    തെ​റ്റാ​യ ദി​ശ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ചു; ​ട്ര​ക്ക്​ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തെ​റ്റാ​യ ദി​ശ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ​ട്ര​ക്ക്​ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ്​ ആ​ദം വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ര​ട്ട​പ്പാ​ത​യി​​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ എ​തി​ർ​ദി​ശ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​യാ​ൾ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ദൃ​ശ്യം സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നാ​യ ട്ര​ക്ക് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്​​ത​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രുക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsArrestDriver
