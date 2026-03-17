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Posted Ondate_range 17 March 2026 10:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 March 2026 10:15 AM IST
ബഹ്ലയിൽ ട്രക്കിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ലtext_fields
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News Summary - Truck catches fire in Bahla; no one injured
മസ്കത്ത്: ദാഖിലിയ്യ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ബഹ്ലയിൽ ട്രക്കിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ് സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ പൂർണമായും നിയന്ത്രണ വിധയമാക്കി. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല.
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