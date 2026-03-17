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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightബഹ്‍ലയിൽ ട്രക്കിന്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2026 10:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2026 10:15 AM IST

    ബഹ്‍ലയിൽ ട്രക്കിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല

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    ബഹ്‍ലയിൽ ട്രക്കിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല
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    മസ്കത്ത്: ദാഖിലിയ്യ ഗവർണ​റേറ്റിലെ ബഹ്‍ലയിൽ ട്രക്കിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ് സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ പൂർണമായും നിയന്ത്രണ വിധയമാക്കി. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല.

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    TAGS:truckInjuredbahlacatches fire
    News Summary - Truck catches fire in Bahla; no one injured
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