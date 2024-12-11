Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:09 AM GMT

    സീ​ബി​ൽ മ​രം ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    സീ​ബി​ൽ മ​രം ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​യ്ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സീ​ബ് വി​ല​യാ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രം ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ഫാ​മി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും തീ ​ആ​ളി പ്പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു.

    പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും കൂ​ടാ​തെ ദ്രു​ത​ഗ​തി​യി​ൽ തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ച്ച​ത് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ്യാ​പ്തി കു​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​യി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFire
