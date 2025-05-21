Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഉ​ഷ്ണ​മേ​ഖ​ല കൊ​ടു​ങ്കാ​റ്റ് ; ഒ​മാ​നെ നേ​രി​ട്ട് ബാ​ധി​ക്കി​ല്ല

    അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഉ​ഷ്ണ​മേ​ഖ​ല കൊ​ടു​ങ്കാ​റ്റ് ; ഒ​മാ​നെ നേ​രി​ട്ട് ബാ​ധി​ക്കി​ല്ല
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഈ ​ആ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഉ​ഷ്ണ​മേ​ഖ​ല കൊ​ടു​ങ്കാ​റ്റ് രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​എ.​എ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ മ​ൾ​ട്ടി-​ഹാ​സാ​ർ​ഡ് ഏ​ർ​ലി വാ​ണി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ സ്പെ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ലെ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​യി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    അ​ടു​ത്ത അ​ഞ്ചു ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഉ​ഷ്ണ​മേ​ഖ​ല കൊ​ടു​ങ്കാ​റ്റ് ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ടോ അ​ല്ലാ​തെ​യോ യാ​തൊ​രു പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സി‌.​എ‌.​എ സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:arabian seaaffecteddirectlyOman
    News Summary - Tropical storm in the Arabian Sea; Oman will not be directly affected
