Posted Ondate_range 21 May 2025 11:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 May 2025 11:52 AM IST
News Summary - Tropical storm in the Arabian Sea; Oman will not be directly affected
മസ്കത്ത്: ഈ ആഴ്ച അവസാനത്തോടെ കിഴക്കൻ അറബിക്കടലിൽ ഉഷ്ണമേഖല കൊടുങ്കാറ്റ് രൂപപ്പെടുമെന്ന് സിവിൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ അതോറിറ്റി (സി.എ.എ) അറിയിച്ചു. നാഷനൽ മൾട്ടി-ഹാസാർഡ് ഏർലി വാണിങ് സെന്ററിലെ സ്പെഷ്യലിസ്റ്റുകൾ അറബിക്കടലിലെ സംഭവവികാസങ്ങൾ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിരീക്ഷിച്ചു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
അടുത്ത അഞ്ചു ദിവസത്തേക്ക് ഉഷ്ണമേഖല കൊടുങ്കാറ്റ് ഒമാനിൽ നേരിട്ടോ അല്ലാതെയോ യാതൊരു പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങളും ഉണ്ടാക്കില്ലെന്ന് സി.എ.എ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു.
