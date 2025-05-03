Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2025 11:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2025 11:07 AM IST

    സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFires
    News Summary - Trees caught fire in Suhar
