Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightപ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 7:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 7:02 AM GMT

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ കു​റു​ക്ക​ന്​ ചി​കി​ത്സ ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    injured fox
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ്​ സ​ഹ​മി​ലെ പാ​ർ​പ്പി​ട മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ നി​ല​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു ചു​വ​ന്ന കു​റു​ക്ക​നെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ചി​കി​ത്സക്കായി ബ​ർ​ക്ക വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ജൈ​വ​വൈ​വി​ധ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കു​റു​ക്ക​ന്​ മൂ​ന്ന്​ മു​ത​ൽ നാ​ലു​മാ​സം പ്രാ​യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TreatmentOman NewsInjuryFox
    News Summary - Treated the injured fox
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X