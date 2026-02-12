Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2026 12:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2026 12:21 PM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ട​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന വ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​സ​റി​ന് മ​ത്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ത്ര: മൂ​ന്നു പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ​യാ​യി മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​സ​ർ മു​തി​ര​ക്ക് മ​ത്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. സാ​ദി​ഖ് ആ​ഡൂ​ര്‍, നാ​സ​ര്‍ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ, റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ചെ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി, നാ​സ​ർ പ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ര്‍, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Traveling was given
