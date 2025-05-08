Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2025 11:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2025 11:55 AM IST

    മ​രു​ഭൂ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര; മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി

    മ​രു​ഭൂ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര; മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന റോ​ഡ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്. ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് മൂ​ലം മ​ണ​ൽ അ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​കൂ​ടാ​നും പൊ​ടി​പ​ട​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​ത് മൂ​ലം ദൃ​ശ്യ​പ​ര​ത​യി​ൽ ഗ​ണ്യ​മാ​യ കു​റ​വു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. പ്ര​തി​കൂ​ല കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ മൂ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന അ​പ​ക​ട​സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ‌.​പി) വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രോ​ട് അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Royal oman policeGulf NewsOman Travel Alertdesert area
