Posted Ondate_range 8 May 2025 11:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 May 2025 11:55 AM IST
മരുഭൂ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ യാത്ര; മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ആർ.ഒ.പിtext_fields
News Summary - Travel in desert areas; R.O.P. with advance notice
മസ്കത്ത്: സുൽത്താനേറ്റിന്റെ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലെ മരുഭൂമി പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലൂടെ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്ന റോഡ് ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്. ശക്തമായ കാറ്റ് മൂലം മണൽ അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടാനും പൊടിപടലങ്ങൾ ഉയരുന്നത് മൂലം ദൃശ്യപരതയിൽ ഗണ്യമായ കുറവുണ്ടാകാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. പ്രതികൂല കാലാവസ്ഥ മൂലമുണ്ടാകുന്ന അപകടസാധ്യതകൾ കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് ഈ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കുമ്പോൾ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവരോട് അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
