Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 March 2025 11:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 March 2025 11:46 AM IST

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം;​ ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം;​ ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്:​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​നും ത​ട​സ്സം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​തി​ന് സ​ഹം വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.​നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Traffic violation; one person arrested
