Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 22 March 2024 6:23 AM GMT
    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം: 102 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ന്ന മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ റൈ​ഡ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. നി​സ്​​വ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 102 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും 81 പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്, നി​സ്​​വ സ്‌​പെ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധന​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    TAGS:ViolationOman NewsTraffic rules
