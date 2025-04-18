Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    18 April 2025 12:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2025 12:38 PM IST

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    Arrest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഒ​രു പൗ​ര​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    കാ​ൽ​ന​ട യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും വേ​ണ്ടി നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ച പാ​ത​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​നഃ​പൂ​ർ​വം വാ​ഹ​നം ഓ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന് ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Oman News
