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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസുഹാർ വ്യവസായ മേഖലയിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2026 11:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2026 11:30 AM IST

    സുഹാർ വ്യവസായ മേഖലയിൽ നാളെ മുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം

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    ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ ഏപ്രിൽ 27 വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം
    സുഹാർ വ്യവസായ മേഖലയിൽ നാളെ മുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം
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    സുഹാർ: സുഹാറിലെ ഫലജ് അൽ അവാഹി വ്യാവസായിക മേഖലയിൽ റോഡ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടുന്നതായി വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. അടിയന്തരമായ റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ ഏപ്രിൽ 27 വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം.

    വാഹനയാത്രക്കാരും പ്രദേശവാസികളും ബദൽ മാർഗങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി നിർദേശിച്ചു.അപകടങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കുന്നതിനുമായി ട്രാഫിക് സുരക്ഷാ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ കർശനമായി പാലിക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

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    TAGS:trafficrestrictionstomorrowsuharIndustrial Area
    News Summary - Traffic restrictions in Suhar industrial area from tomorrow
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