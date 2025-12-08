Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅ​ൽ ഹം​റ​യി​ലെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 12:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 12:59 PM IST

    അ​ൽ ഹം​റ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ ഹം​റ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൽ ഹം​റ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ്യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഹം​റ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യാ​ണ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    മ​ല​ഞ്ചെ​രി​വി​ൽ വീ​ണ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ നി​സ്‍വ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് തു​ട​ർ ചി​കി​ൽ​സ ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Tourist rescued by helicopter from flooded Al Hamra
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X