Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2025 1:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2025 1:55 PM IST

    ഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രിക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രിക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ​രി​​​ക്കേ​റ്റ പ​ർ​വ​താ​രോ​ഹ​ക​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് ബൗ​ഷ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​ർ​വ​ത പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​യു​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ ഖൗ​ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​ർ വ​ഴി കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. പ​ർ​വ​താ​രോ​ഹ​ക​ന് വേ​ണ്ട വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:omannews
    News Summary - Tourist injured after falling while hiking
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X