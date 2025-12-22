Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 11:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 11:40 AM IST
News Summary - Today is Rajab 1 in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച റജബ് ഒന്ന് ആയി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതായി മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
ജമാദുൽ ആഖിർ 29 ആയ ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമാവാത്തതിനാൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച മാസം പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച റജബ് ഒന്നായി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
