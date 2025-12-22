Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 11:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 11:40 AM IST

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് റ​ജ​ബ് ഒ​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച റ​ജ​ബ് ഒ​ന്ന് ആ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ജ​മാ​ദു​ൽ ആ​ഖി​ർ 29 ആ​യ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​വാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മാ​സം പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച റ​ജ​ബ് ഒ​ന്നാ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmanRajab
