Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 May 2024 8:58 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 May 2024 8:58 AM GMT
മസ്കത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് ഇന്ന് അവധിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Today is a holiday for the Muscat Indian Embassy.
മസ്കത്ത്: ബുദ്ധ പൂർണിമ ദിനത്തോനുബന്ധിച്ച് മസ്കത്ത് ഇന്ത്യന് എംബസിക്ക് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതര് അറിയിച്ചു.
മസ്കത്ത്: ബുദ്ധ പൂർണിമ ദിനത്തോനുബന്ധിച്ച് മസ്കത്ത് ഇന്ത്യന് എംബസിക്ക് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതര് അറിയിച്ചു.
കോണ്സുലാര് സേവനങ്ങള്ക്ക് 98282270 എന്ന നമ്പറിലും കമ്യൂണിറ്റി വെല്ഫെയര് സേവനങ്ങള്ക്ക് 80071234 (ടോള് ഫ്രീ) എന്ന നമ്പറിലും ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്. ഇന്ത്യന് എംബസിയുടെ ഹെല്പ് ലൈന് സേവനം 24 മണിക്കൂറും ലഭ്യമാകും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story