Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 3:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ന്ന്​ അ​വ​ധി

    muscat indian embassy
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ 54ാം ​​ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​ാഘോ​ഷ​ത്താ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക്​ വ്യ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    കോ​ണ്‍സു​ലാ​ര്‍ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് 98282270 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ലും ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി വെ​ല്‍ഫെ​യ​ര്‍ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് 80071234 (ടോ​ള്‍ ഫ്രീ) ​എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ലും ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ഹെ​ല്‍പ് ലൈ​ന്‍ സേ​വ​നം 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും.

    TAGS:Oman newsHolidayMuscat Indian embassy
    News Summary - Today is a holiday for Muscat Indian embassy
