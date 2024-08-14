Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 6:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 6:16 AM GMT
രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച മയക്കുമരുന്ന് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - To pass to the state The drug that was tried Caught
മസ്കത്ത്: കഞ്ചാവ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കടത്ത് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് വിജയകരമായി തടഞ്ഞു. തപാൽ പാർസലിനുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലാണ് നിരോധിത വസ്തുക്കൾ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരികയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
