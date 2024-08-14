Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 6:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 6:16 AM GMT

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    Drug seize
    റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്

    പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്ത് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു. ത​പാ​ൽ പാ​ർ​സ​ലി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് നി​രോ​ധി​ത വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman newsDrug seize
    News Summary - To pass to the state The drug that was tried Caught
