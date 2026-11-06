സലാലയിൽ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച് ടി.എൻ.ടി.ജെ

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സലാലയിൽ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച് ടി.എൻ.ടി.ജെtext_fields
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News Summary - TNTJ Organizes Blood Donation Camp in Salalah
സലാല: സലാലയിലെ തമിഴ്നാട് നിവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ടി.എൻ.ടി.ജെയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് അബു അൽ ദഹബ് ക്ലിനിക്കിലായിരുന്നു ക്യാമ്പ്. നിരവധി പേർ ക്യാമ്പിൽ രക്തദാനം നടത്തി. ടി.എൻ.ടി.ജെ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ശൈഖ് മുജീബു റഹ്മാൻ, അബു അൽ ദഹബ് എം.ഡി സന്തോഷ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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