Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 7:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 7:13 AM GMT

    സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വു​മാ​യി ടി​സ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    speeching
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ടി​സ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷ​ജീ​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ തും​റൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 78ാമ​ത് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നം സ​മു​ചി​ത​മാ​യി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷ​ജീ​ർ ഖാ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ബ്ദു​ൾ സ​ലാം സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. സ​ഞ്ജു ടീ​ച്ച​ർ ഗാ​ന​മാ​ല​പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സാ​ദ് സി. ​വി​ജ​യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പി.​പി.​ഷാ​ജി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsIndependence Day 2024
    News Summary - Tisa with Independence Day celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick