Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ഒ​ല്ലൂ​ർ ശ്രീ​വി​ഹാ​ർ മ​ണ​ലാ​റ്റി​ൽ മ​ഠം ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ അ​യ്യ​രു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ പു​ത്ത​ൻ വാ​രി​യ​ത്ത് ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (84) മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് അ​ൽ​ഗോ​ബ്ര​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    മാ​താ​വ്: അ​മ്മി​ണി വാ​ര​സ്യാ​ർ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഗം​ഗ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി സു​ഹാ​ർ ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സം​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Death Newsomannewsgulf news malayalamThrissur Native
    News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Oman
