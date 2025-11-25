Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
25 Nov 2025
Updated Ondate_range 25 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: തൃശൂർ ഒല്ലൂർ ശ്രീവിഹാർ മണലാറ്റിൽ മഠം ഗംഗാധരൻ അയ്യരുടെ മകൻ പുത്തൻ വാരിയത്ത് ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ (84) മസ്കത്ത് അൽഗോബ്രയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
മാതാവ്: അമ്മിണി വാരസ്യാർ. ഭാര്യ: ഗംഗ. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന മൃതദേഹം കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തുടർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി സുഹാർ ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ സംസ്കരിച്ചു.
