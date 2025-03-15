Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    15 March 2025 9:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:59 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഹ​രീ​ഷ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​ന്തി​ക്കാ​ട് ചെ​റു​ക​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഹ​രീ​ഷ് (36) ആ​ണ് മൊ​ബേ​ല​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​താ​വ്: ശ​ങ്ക​ര​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി. മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    pravasiGulf NewsThrissur native death
    Thrissur native dies in Oman
