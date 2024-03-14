തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
14 March 2024
14 March 2024
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - thrissur native died in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ അസൈബയില് നിര്യാതനായി. നടുവിലങ്ങാടി വേലുർ ബസാർ സ്വദേശി ചിറയത്ത് ജോഷി ഫ്രാന്സിസ് (44) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: ഫ്രാന്സിസ്. മാതാവ് : റോസിലി ഫ്രാന്സിസ്. ഭാര്യ: ജിജി ആലപ്പാട്ട് മൈകിൾ.
തുടർനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
