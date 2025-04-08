Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    8 April 2025 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    8 April 2025 11:38 AM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്ന് യ​മ​നി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്ന് യ​മ​നി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി എത്തിയ മൂ​ന്ന് യ​മ​നി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മി​ർ​ബാ​ത്ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തീ​ര​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ലെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ് ബോ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ സം​ഘ​ത്തെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യ​ാണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Three Yemenis arrested with methamphetamine
