Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2025 11:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2025 11:38 AM IST
മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി മൂന്ന് യമനികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Three Yemenis arrested with methamphetamine
മസ്കത്ത്: രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി എത്തിയ മൂന്ന് യമനികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മിർബാത്ത് വിലായത്തിന്റെ തീരത്തുനിന്ന് ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡിലെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് പൊലീസാണ് ബോട്ടിലെത്തിയ സംഘത്തെ പിടികൂടിയത്. അറസ്റ്റിലായവർക്കെതിരായ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരികയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
