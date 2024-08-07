Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 6:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 6:55 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി‍യ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ന വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി‍യ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ അ​ൽ ദ​ഖി​ലി​യ്യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്തു. പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രും ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. എ​യ​ർ​ക​ണ്ടീ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളും സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​നി​ക​ളാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:RobberyOman newsArrest
    News Summary - Three people who committed the theft were arrested
