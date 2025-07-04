Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    4 July 2025 10:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 July 2025 10:48 AM IST

    പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾപ്പെ​ടെ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾപ്പെ​ടെ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ പു​ക​യി​ല

    ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ 3,000 കി​ലോ പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ല്‍പ്പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. കേ​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ ക്ലി​പ്പി​ങ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ, ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് കം​പ്ല​യ​ന്‍സ് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് റി​സ്‌​ക് അ​സ​സ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. മ​ത്ര വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു ട്ര​ക്കി​ലും റ​ഫ്രി​ജ​റേ​റ്റ​റി​ലും ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ല്‍പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    productsIllegalarrestedIndian
