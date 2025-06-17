Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് ആഭരണങ്ങളും പണവും മോഷ്ടിക്കൽ: വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരി ഉൾപ്പെടെ മൂന്നുപേർ പിടിയിൽ
News Summary - Three people, including a domestic worker, arrested for stealing jewelry and money from a house
മസ്കത്ത്: വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് ആഭരണങ്ങളും പണവും മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ ഫിലിപ്പീൻസ് വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരിയേയും രണ്ട് പാകിസ്താൻ പ്രവാസികളെയും മസ്കത്ത് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സീബ് വിലായത്തിലെ ഒരുവീട്ടിൽ നിന്നായിരുന്നു ഇവർ മോഷണം നടത്തിയിരുന്നതെന്ന് മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. മൂന്നുപേർക്കുമെതിരായ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരികയാണ്.
