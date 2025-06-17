Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:58 AM IST

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​ൽ: വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​ ഉൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ മൂ​ന്നു​​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രുക​യാ​ണ്
    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​ൽ: വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​ ഉൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ മൂ​ന്നു​​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫി​ലി​പ്പീ​ൻ​സ് വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യേ​യും ര​ണ്ട് പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ​യും മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​രു​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:robberyGulf NewsOman News
    News Summary - Three people, including a domestic worker, arrested for stealing jewelry and money from a house
