Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    13 Jun 2025 11:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    13 Jun 2025 11:21 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് ക​യ​റ്റ​വും മ​ദ്യ​ക​ട​ത്തും; മൂ​ന്ന് ഇ​റാ​നി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് ക​യ​റ്റ​വും മ​ദ്യ​ക​ട​ത്തും; മൂ​ന്ന് ഇ​റാ​നി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ഇ​റാ​നി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മ​ാരിൽനിന്ന് പിടികൂടിയ വസ്തുക്കൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി സ​മു​ദ്രാ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച് മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന ബോ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്ന് ഇ​റാ​നി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

