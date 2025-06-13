Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 11:21 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 11:21 AM IST
നുഴഞ്ഞ് കയറ്റവും മദ്യകടത്തും; മൂന്ന് ഇറാനിയൻ പൗരന്മാർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Three Iranian citizens arrested for illegal migrant and alcohol smuggling
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനി സമുദ്രാതിർത്തിയിൽ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി പ്രവേശിച്ച് മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടിൽ മദ്യം കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച മൂന്ന് ഇറാനിയൻ പൗരന്മാരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറിയിച്ചു. മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് പൊലീസാണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടുന്നത്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
