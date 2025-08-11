Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 9:23 AM IST

    ​ബോട്ടിൽ മദ്യം കടത്തവേ മൂന്ന് പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ​ബോട്ടിൽ മദ്യം കടത്തവേ മൂന്ന് പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ദ്യം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബോ​ട്ടി​ൽ വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്ത​വേ ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. മു​സ​ന്ദം തീ​ര​ത്താ​ണ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡാ​ണ് മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്തി​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​ല​വി​ൽ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:smugglingOman NewsAlcoholexpatriates arrested
    News Summary - Three expatriates arrested while smuggling alcohol on a boat
