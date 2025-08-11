​ബോട്ടിൽ മദ്യം കടത്തവേ മൂന്ന് പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Aug 2025 9:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Aug 2025 9:23 AM IST
ബോട്ടിൽ മദ്യം കടത്തവേ മൂന്ന് പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Three expatriates arrested while smuggling alcohol on a boat
മസ്കത്ത്: ബോട്ടിൽ വൻതോതിൽ മദ്യം കടത്തവേ ഒമാനിൽ മൂന്ന് പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. മുസന്ദം തീരത്താണ് ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജർ പിടിയിലായതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡിന് കീഴിലുള്ള പൊലീസ് കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡാണ് മദ്യം കടത്തിയ വ്യക്തികളെ പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇവർക്കെതിരെ നിലവിൽ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു.
