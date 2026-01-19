Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jan 2026 1:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jan 2026 1:59 PM IST

    ശിനാസിൽ ലഹരി മരുന്നുകളുമായി മൂന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ശിനാസിൽ ലഹരി മരുന്നുകളുമായി മൂന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    മസ്കത്ത്: ലഹരി മരുന്നുകളുമായി മൂന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ ശിനാസിൽ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ശിനാസ് വിലായത്തിലെ സ്‌പെഷൽ ടാസ്‌ക്സ് പൊലീസ് യൂനിറ്റുമായി ചേർന്ന് വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചത്.

    വിൽപനക്കായും സ്വന്തം ഉപയോഗത്തിനുമായാണ് ഇവർ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കൈവശം വെച്ചതെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമാനുസൃത നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsDrugpolice arrestOmangulf news malayalam
