Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 7:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 7:02 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റി​യ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റി​യ മൂ​ന്നം​ഗ സം​ഘ​ത്തെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പോ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ര്‍.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ര്‍ഡ് പോ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ മൂ​ന്നു പേ​ര്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ്, ഹെ​റോ​യി​ന്‍, ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ല്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ളും മൊ​ബൈ​ല്‍ ഫോ​ണ്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ഇ​വ​രി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DrugsCrime NewsOman News
    News Summary - Three arrested with drugs
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick