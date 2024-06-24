Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:27 AM GMT
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:27 AM GMT

    ല​ഹ​രിവ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ല​ഹ​രി വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്ന്​ വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്തു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള നാ​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്‌​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്‍റാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 3,080 ല​ധി​കം സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ല​ഹ​രി​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ​ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsOman NewsArrest
    News Summary - Three arrested with drugs
