24 Jun 2024 1:27 AM GMT
24 Jun 2024 1:27 AM GMT
ലഹരിവസ്തുക്കളുമായി മൂന്നുപേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Three arrested with drugs
മസ്കത്ത്: ലഹരി വസ്തുക്കളുമായി മൂന്ന് വിദേശികളെ വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തു. ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരത്വമുള്ള പ്രതികളെ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള നാർക്കോട്ടിക്സ് ആൻഡ് സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് സബ്സ്റ്റൻസ് കൺട്രോൾ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് 3,080 ലധികം സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് ലഹരിവസ്തുക്കൾ പിടിച്ചെടുക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായി റോയൽഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
