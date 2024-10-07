Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    7 Oct 2024 1:29 AM GMT
    7 Oct 2024 1:29 AM GMT

    കാ​റി​ന് തീ​വെ​ച്ച​വ​ര്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    car fire
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കാ​റി​ന് തീ​വെ​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സു​ഹാ​ര്‍ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. നി​ര്‍ത്തി​യി​ട്ട കാ​ര്‍ തീ​വെ​ച്ച് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​ത​ിരെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Crime NewsOman NewsFire
