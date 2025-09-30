Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 9:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 9:23 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രജിത്ത് പ്രസന്നൻ

    Listen to this Article

    സലാല: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി​യെ സലാലയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം കല്ലമ്പലത്തെ പ്രജിത്ത് പ്രസന്നൻ (31) ആണ് കമ്പനിയുടെ സ്റ്റോറിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    പിതാവ്: പ്രസന്നൻ, അമ്മ: രോഹിണി വല്ലി. ഒരു സഹോദരിയുണ്ട്.ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തികരിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsFound DeadsalalahThiruvananthapuram native death
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native found dead in Salalah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X