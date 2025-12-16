Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 8:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 8:55 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയെ ഒമാനില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയെ ഒമാനില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി
    അരവിന്ദ് അശോക് 

    Listen to this Article

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയെ ഒമാനില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. കല്ലറ തുമ്പോട് കണ്ണന്‍ നിവാസില്‍ അരവിന്ദ് അശോക് ആണ് ദുകമിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചനിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. യു.എ.ഇയില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന അരവിന്ദ് കമ്പനി ആവശ്യാർഥമാണ് അടുത്തിടെ ദുകമില്‍ എത്തിയത്.

    പിതാവ്: അശോക് കുമാര്‍. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ഷീന. ഐ.സി.എഫ് ഒമാന്‍ വെല്‍ഫയര്‍ സമിതിക്ക് കീഴില്‍ തുടര്‍ നടപടികള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തേക്കുള്ള ഒമാന്‍ എയര്‍ വിമാനത്തില്‍ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.

    TAGS:oman obitPrivate companyICF OmanThiruvananthapuram native death
