Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2025 12:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2025 12:44 PM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മരിച്ചു

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മരിച്ചു
    അ​റു​മു​ഖം

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ളേ​ജി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ഉ​ള്ളൂ​ര്‍ റോ​ഡി​ൽ എ​സ്.​കെ. ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ ഷ​ൺ​മു​ഖ​ൻ ആ​ചാ​രി മ​ക​ൻ അ​റു​മു​ഖം (69) ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ സൂ​റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് മ​രിച്ചു. മാ​താ​വ്: കൃ​ഷ്‌​ണ​മ്മ.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: പു​ഷ്പ. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വേ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​ള്ള മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സി​റ്റി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച ഭൗ​തി​ക ശ​രീ​രം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​ർന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വി​മാ​ന​മാ​ർ​ഗം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Thiruvananthapuram nativeDeath NewsOman Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native dies in Oman
